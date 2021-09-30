Clerks register students on National Voter Registration Day
HOUGHTON — For National Voter Registration Day Tuesday, local election officials were at Michigan Technological University to sign students up and answer their questions. Last year’s event, held prior to the presidential election, had drawn lines of people waiting to register. But as of 1 p.m., Houghton Clerk Ann Vollrath had about 10 completed registration forms, counting ones from the main booth by the husky statue and others from satellite booths on campus.www.miningjournal.net
