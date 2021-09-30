CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandpoint, ID

Bay Trail Fun Run canceled due to crisis at hospitals

Bonner County Daily Bee
 6 days ago

SANDPOINT — The Bay Trail Fun Run, scheduled for Oct. 3, has been canceled, the Friends of the Pend d’Oreille Bay Trail announced recently on Facebook. The Friends released the following statement to explain the decision: “In the midst of a crisis at our hospitals, and in response to a call to avoid high risk activities, we must acknowledge that an organized run along an unpaved and uneven trail with hundreds of people could potentially (however unlikely) result in an incident or viral transmission that could cause harm to individuals and further burden our health care system.

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandpoint, ID
Health
Local
Idaho Health
City
Sandpoint, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fun Run#Friends
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy