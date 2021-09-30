Bay Trail Fun Run canceled due to crisis at hospitals

SANDPOINT — The Bay Trail Fun Run, scheduled for Oct. 3, has been canceled, the Friends of the Pend d’Oreille Bay Trail announced recently on Facebook. The Friends released the following statement to explain the decision: “In the midst of a crisis at our hospitals, and in response to a call to avoid high risk activities, we must acknowledge that an organized run along an unpaved and uneven trail with hundreds of people could potentially (however unlikely) result in an incident or viral transmission that could cause harm to individuals and further burden our health care system.