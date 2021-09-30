CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Housing task force discusses immediate actions

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(This piece is the fourth in a series to address the issue of housing availability and affordability in the greater Sandpoint region.) I just came out of the second meeting of the Workforce Housing Task Force. The first meeting was mostly about introductions, identifying the problem using data from the city’s recent Workforce Housing Assessment Survey and determining how broad the focus of the task force should be. Consensus among the group was to address access to housing across the income spectrum. There should be housing options for everyone who participates in the local workforce.

