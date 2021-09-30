Bill would help law enforcement receive drug-screening devices
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, reintroduced a bipartisan bill that would provide drug screening devices to state and local law enforcement departments. According to Brown, the Providing Officers With Electronic Resources (POWER) Act would provide $20 million in grants to provide law enforcement agencies with portable screening devices that can detect drugs, including fentanyl. Brown said the devices are already in use by Customs and Border Protection agents following the Interdict Act which was signed into law in 2018.www.northwestsignal.net
