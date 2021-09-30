CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Bill would help law enforcement receive drug-screening devices

By JEN LAZENBY NWS Asst. Editor
Northwest Signal
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, reintroduced a bipartisan bill that would provide drug screening devices to state and local law enforcement departments. According to Brown, the Providing Officers With Electronic Resources (POWER) Act would provide $20 million in grants to provide law enforcement agencies with portable screening devices that can detect drugs, including fentanyl. Brown said the devices are already in use by Customs and Border Protection agents following the Interdict Act which was signed into law in 2018.

www.northwestsignal.net

Comments / 0

Related
Vindy.com

Brown sponsors drug detection device bill

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is sponsoring bipartisan legislation that would provide funding to state and local law enforcement agencies to purchase devices to detect and identify dangerous drugs such as fentanyl. The POWER Act is similar to the INTERDICT Act that Brown, D-Cleveland, and others sponsored in 2018 that provides...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
panolian.com

Hyde-Smith backs bill to give police devices to detect fentanyl, illegal drugs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) has joined in introducing bipartisan legislation to help state and local law enforcement acquire high-tech devices to detect and identify dangerous drugs like fentanyl. Hyde-Smith is an original cosponsor of the Providing Officers with Electronic Resources (POWER) Act (S.2853), which would create...
CONGRESS & COURTS
foxsanantonio.com

Bill would help families of military members and veterans who die of suicide

WASHINGTON, DC — Two North Carolina U.S. Congressmen have introduced legislation to help the families of service members or military veterans. U.S. Senator Thom Tillis introduced a bill in the Senate to expand Vet Center eligibility for counseling and mental health services to families of active-duty military or veterans who died of suicide.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Arkansas State
Northwest Signal

Portman to vote against raising debt limit

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Tuesday he plans to vote against a bill today to raise the nation’s debt ceiling. On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin said she still anticipates the date at which the U.S. would begin defaulting on its debt payments would be Oct. 18 if Congress doesn’t take action.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Conor Lamb
Person
Rob Portman
Washington Post

Lawsuit seeks to halt Biden’s vaccination mandates for federal workforce

A group of lawsuit plaintiffs, including four Air Force officers and a Secret Service agent, have asked a federal court to block the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccination mandates, declaring, “Americans have remained idle for far too long as our nation’s elected officials continue to satisfy their voracious appetites for power.”
LAW
localdvm.com

Experts: Federal law, money for FTC would help combat privacy breaches

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Senators on Wednesday held the first in a series of hearings about consumer data privacy, with Democrats and Republicans in agreement that something must be done to stop online scams and data breaches but still divided over the best way to go about it. Wednesday’s hearing included...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Counterfeit
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, the CDC Director Has a New Booster Update

Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are lining up for additional COVID vaccine shots. By Sept. 24, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had authorized a booster for certain groups of people who had gotten a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. More than 400,000 people got this additional shot the weekend after, and nearly a million people have already scheduled their Pfizer booster shot appointment, according to the White House COVID Response Team. Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson have been warned to wait for their booster shots, and now the CDC has released a new update on what happens next.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Shore News Network

Approaching Surge Of 60,000 Haitian Migrants Could Overwhelm Border, Texas Officials Say

Around 60,000 Haitian migrants could overwhelm border officials in Texas, state leadership said, the Washington Examiner reported on Tuesday. Texas law enforcement officials are reportedly preparing for over 60,000 migrants to attempt to illegally enter the U.S., according to the Washington Examiner. Thousands of Texas National Guard troops and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials were sent to assist immigration authorities at the border, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spokesperson Renae Eze told the Examiner.
TEXAS STATE
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy