Half of county residents have started COVID-19 vaccine

As of Wednesday, 50% of Henry County residents have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Ohio Department of Health, those who have started the vaccine in Henry County broken down by age include: 14.43% (987 individuals) of infants to those 19 years old; 37.6% (1,143) of those 20-29 years old; 42.92% (1,331) of those 30-39; 51.76% (1,678) of those 40-49 years old; 63.1% (2,295) of those 50-59 years old; 77.36% (1,531) of those 60-64; 88.84% (1,441) of those 65-69 years old; 91.95% (1,120) of those 70-74 years old; 81.49% (757) of those 75-79 years old; and 87.34% (1,221) of those 80 and older.