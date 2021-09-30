2022 Leading Lawyers Survey

Nomination surveys for the 2022 Class of Leading Lawyers have officially opened to all legal professionals practicing law in Anne Arundel County and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Lawyers (and judges) are encouraged to nominate their legal peers for this distinguished honor that recognizes the best lawyers in the region. You may fill in either or both surveys for Anne Arundel County and the Eastern Shore, as well as any or all of the categories listed on either form. Additionally, you may name up to three attorneys in each category. The voting is completely anonymous. However, for a survey to be counted we do require your business email address. This is to ensure proper peer surveying and no duplicate entries. This is your opportunity to voice your opinion as to which lawyers should be acknowledged as leaders in their various areas of specialty. We thank you in advance for participating in this valuable service. Results will be published in our May 2022 issues. Surveys will close on Nov. 30th, 2021.