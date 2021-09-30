Seattle Sounders storm past San Jose Earthquakes for 3-1 win
The Seattle Sounders defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 on Wednesday night at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif. Raúl Ruidíaz recorded his 11th brace of his Sounders career, including the fourth this season. He finished a clinical left-footed shot from just inside the top of the 18-yard box after a clever feed from Cristian Roldan in the 25th minute. Ruidíaz doubled the Sounders’ lead with his 16th goal of the season in the 42nd minute after Roldan drew a penalty when he was fouled by goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski.www.soundersfc.com
