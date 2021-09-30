Seattle Sounders storm past San Jose Earthquakes for 3-1 win

RADIO: 1110 AM ESPN, ESPN App (Audio), KFWB 980 AM. LAFC head coach Bob Bradley has said for several weeks now that every game the Black & Gold plays for the rest of the season is “like a playoff game”. And now with just nine matches remaining in the 2021 season, LAFC continues to fight for a playoff position. It is a fight that took a step back on Sunday in Portland when the Black & Gold suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Timbers in an intense and frustrating match.

11 DAYS AGO