Seattle Sounders storm past San Jose Earthquakes for 3-1 win

By Ryan Krasnoo
soundersfc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Sounders defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 on Wednesday night at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif. Raúl Ruidíaz recorded his 11th brace of his Sounders career, including the fourth this season. He finished a clinical left-footed shot from just inside the top of the 18-yard box after a clever feed from Cristian Roldan in the 25th minute. Ruidíaz doubled the Sounders’ lead with his 16th goal of the season in the 42nd minute after Roldan drew a penalty when he was fouled by goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski.

www.soundersfc.com

