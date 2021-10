Playing their fourth straight road match, and their sixth overall in 19 days, the Seattle Sounders scored one of their most decisive wins of the season. The 3-1 scoreline was actually a bit more favorable to the San Jose Earthquakes than it probably should have been, as the one goal came off a Sounders defender. Meanwhile, Raúl Ruidíaz was dominant in the first half and the defense ably shut things down after the 60th minute or so.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO