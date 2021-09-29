CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pastor T.L. Barrett's Five Decades Spent As A Current For Our Sails

NPR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT L BARRETT: (Singing) He is wonderful. More recently, Barrett's recordings have been sampled by rappers like Kanye West and T.I. And last week, his collected work was reissued in a box set called "I Shall Wear A Crown." KELLY: A few weeks ago, I reached the pastor, now 77...

www.npr.org

Related
Chicago Public Radio

New Box Set Celebrates Pastor T.L. Barrett’s Legendary Gospel Music

For more than 40 years in Chicago, Pastor T.L. Barrett has been delivering sermons, speaking up for civil rights and political issues, and singing gospel songs on the piano with his congregation. Now, his life’s work will be captured in a new five-album collection, I Shall Wear A Crown. Reset...
CHICAGO, IL
aquariumdrunkard.com

Pastor TL Barrett :: The Aquarium Drunkard Interview

Fifty years ago, Pastor Thomas Lee Barrett, better known as T.L., went into The Sound Market Studio in Chicago with his Youth For Christ Choir and recorded a testimony of faith. The result: “Like a Ship … (Without a Sail),” Barrett’s signature song, and a gospel album of the same name.
RELIGION
Pitchfork

Pastor T. L. Barrett and the Youth for Christ Choir

It’s a child’s question: Where does God live? In Heaven or outer space, perhaps, or maybe a house of worship right here on Earth. Asking “where” unspools the “how” and the “if,” and things only get more complicated from there. For T.L. Barrett and his followers, God lived at 5512...
MUSIC
Chicago pastor has been a gospel and soul musician for decades -- now his music gets sampled by Kanye

CHICAGO — The music many of you love is made by a man you may not know. His name? Pastor T.L. Barrett. Yes, you read that right. Barrett, who has served in the church for more than 50 years and leads the Life Center COGIC Church, was also a prolific musician. Beginning in the 1960s, Barrett wrote, recorded and performed a signature brand of funk and soul-inspired gospel music. Although Barrett collaborated with the likes of the beloved Earth, Wind & Fire, his music was largely confined to a small group of gospel music listeners in the Chicago area. However, in the last decade, Barrett’s music has found a second life through sampling, mixing and covers by notable contemporary artists such as Kanye West, DJ Khaled, The Knocks and Leon Bridges.
CHICAGO, IL
