Ended my tolerance break, got transported

By Defne Genc
Stanford Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is an account by Bradley Summers ’24. Please note that the actions mentioned in this article are not advisable to our readers. “Last summer was a movie. When I arrived on campus for the first time, I was so excited to live in Otero! I was a party beast, taking beer shots left and right — but I noticed after a while that I was building a little too much of an alcohol tolerance, which was, of course, getting in the way of me getting lit. I had to do something about it, so I opted for a little ‘tea break.’ Thought it’d be good to, ya know, give others a head start this fall. Then last weekend, the game came around… I saw everyone tailgating and said: ‘Why not?'”

