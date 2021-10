HUNTINGTON — High school football games consist of four 12-minute quarters and Huntington High still is trying to play all of them. “We haven’t played particularly well for 48 minutes, yet,” Highlanders coach Billy Seals said. “In out last game, we played well for about 40 minutes, then the rest of the game looked like the first day of fall camp. We still have a tremendous amount of work to do. We can get better in all phases.”

