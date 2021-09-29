CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cougars fall to 8th ranked Columbus North

The Lady Cougars played 8th ranked Columbus North, who appeared in the 2020 semi state. A 5-0 score line at half, the visiting Cougars played much better in the second half. GC was able to play a lot of subs well into the second half. In the JV game, the...

