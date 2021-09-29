What success looks like for each member of the Detroit Pistons

Hamidou Diallo is primed to breakout in his first full season as a Piston. As the teams around the NBA approached the 2021 trade deadline, Pistons GM, Troy Weaver continued to ‘unload his clip’, this time on one of his former Thunder prospects. The Pistons acquired Hamidou Diallo via trade in early March for Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second round pick. In 20 games for the Pistons, the third year wing put up a 11.2 ppg and 5.4 rpg, flashing his potential as an impactful two way player. Diallo was deployed as the first wing of the bench in the majority of his appearances for the Pistons however, as a starter Diallo was impressive, most notably notching a 35 point outburst in early May against the Hornets. Coming out of Kentucky in 2018, Diallo fit the profile of your typical freak athlete wing, he could get into the paint and wreak havoc, but lacked the ball handling and perimeter skills to keep a defense honest. However, in his third season Diallo took steps towards rounding out his offensive game to become a more dynamic player with ball in hand. In this piece, we dive into some of the strengths and areas for improvement of Diallo’s game and what we can expect to see in the 2021-2022 season.

