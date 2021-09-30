Top Chef's Brian Malarkey Cooked an Incredible Meal for the Beverly Hills Housewives

It's a new season of Vanderpump Rules, and we'll see that a lot has changed for this crew when Season 9 premieres on Tuesday, September 28 at 9/8c. In fact, the first few minutes of the new season premiere shared exclusively with Bravo Insider members, above, is filled with major life updates from the cast, including Tom Schwartz, who reveals that he and wife Katie Maloney-Schwartz had used their downtime during the pandemic to try to start a family. "During quarantine, Katie and I decided to really put a concerted effort into trying to make a baby," Tom says in an interview in the clip. "There was a two-month window in which we were really working on it."

