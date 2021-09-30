CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Top Chef's Brian Malarkey Cooked an Incredible Meal for the Beverly Hills Housewives

By Abby Feiner
bravotv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs she has shown time and time again on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, when Kathy Hilton hosts, she always opts for the best of the best (case in point: those $950 Baccarat candlesticks). So when the RHOBH newcomer invited Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Sutton Stracke on a quick vacation, she ensured the last night of their trip would be beyond memorable.

www.bravotv.com

Comments / 1

Related
enstarz.com

Erika Jayne's Real Enemy Is Not One of The Housewives, But THIS Person?

Erika Jayne is currently in the center of everything, especially in the drama in the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Viewers of the hit reality show know how much backstabbing is going on, but it seems like it wasn't just Erika Jayne vs. the housewives during the show's reunion special.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Inside Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin's Beverly Hills Home

Soap opera star turned Real Housewife Lisa Rinna has made a lot of headlines recently for both her dancing videos and the apparent disdain she has for her daughter's famous (ex?) boyfriend Scott Disick, but there's another facet of her life that fans are also enamored with — the Beverly Hills home she shares with her husband of more than 20 years, Harry Hamlin. "I wanted to build a house that got better as it got older. The idea is that the chips and cracks that accumulated over time would add to the effect so it matured like a fine wine. I didn't want it to look new all the time," the famous thespian and house husband explained to LA Home.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Says Erika Jayne Is On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Because She Needs Money

All the Real Housewives comments about Erika Jayne’s legal situation really indicate how intertwined the 1% really are.  These gals are separated by location and their Real Housewives spin offs, but they’ve met each other socially, or had business dealings.  And since news broke about Tom Girardi’s alleged embezzlement, and Erika’s own $25 million dollar lawsuit, […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says Erika Jayne Is On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Because She Needs Money appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Person
Kathy Hilton
Person
Erika Girardi
Us Weekly

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 11 Reunion: Everything We Know

Ready to rumble! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast brought the heat while filming the season 11 reunion. “The drama kept coming up because there were tentacles of the drama that involved all the other ladies,” host Andy Cohen said on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on September 13, before confirming that Erika Jayne was in the hot seat for a lot of the special. “I will say, we did a big chunk of her marital drama earlier in the day, and then I would say the last 90 minutes was a very spirited conversation about the case and what’s going on.”
TV SHOWS
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Was Radiant in a Golden, Embellished Gown at Portia's Bat Mitzvah

On October 2, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanksy hosted an epic bat mitzvah for their youngest daughter, Portia Umansky. Kyle and Mauricio have a reputation for entertaining in style, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills mama upheld that reputation – and not only through the exquisite decor and a whimsical catering spread. For her daughter's special day, Kyle looked positively stunning in an eye-popping gown.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Eileen Davidson Has a Major Connection to Kathy Hilton — and It Involves Husband Vince Van Patten

Eileen Davidson just spilled some major tea about Kathy Hilton's life before The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During Eileen's appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on September 8 along with fellow RHOBH alum Camille Grammer, the guests were asked for their thoughts on Kathy's addition as a friend on the show in the current Season 11. "I love Kathy," Eileen shared.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Beverly Hills#Real Housewives#Food Drink#Chef#Rhobh#Bravo#Herb Sea#Herb Wood#Herb Ranch
Reality Tea

Eileen Davidson Says It’s “Ugly” That Everyone Is “Jumping On The Bandwagon To Crucify” Erika Jayne

Lines continue to be drawn when it comes to Erika Jayne’s plight on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In the midst of some really unbelievable stories and contradictions, the cast has slowly started to catch on that Erika may not be telling the full truth. Maybe shedidn’t know about estranged husband Tom Girardi’s alleged embezzlement. […] The post Eileen Davidson Says It’s “Ugly” That Everyone Is “Jumping On The Bandwagon To Crucify” Erika Jayne appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Kyle Richards’ Daughter Portia, 13, Looks So Grown Up In New Photo With Maren Morris

They grow up so fast. Kyle Richards shared a photo of daughter Portia looking almost as grown up as her big sisters after a Maren Morris concert. Kyle Richards closed out the summer with the ultimate activity with her daughters: a music festival. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 52, shared a photo with daughters Farrah, 32, Alexia, 25, and Portia, 13, backstage with country singer Maren Morris from the 2021 Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience on Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 7 — and her youngest Portia looked almost as grown up as her big sisters.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Erika Jayne Reacts After Watching ‘RHOBH’ Cast Laugh At Her ‘Bonkers’ Tom Girardi Story

Erika Jayne was not amused by the Sept. 15 episode of ‘RHOBH’. Especially after seeing her co-stars laugh at a serious story she told about her estranged husband and son. Erika Jayne was disappointed to see Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and their husbands laughing at her “unbelievable” story about her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, in the Sept. 15 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
bravotv.com

Kathy Hilton Shares Her Very Real Review of the RHOBH Del Mar Trip

Up until joining Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a friend, Kathy Hilton had never been on a girls' trip. Well, now she's been on several as she joined the RHOBH cast on a few trips this season. The latest getaway was to Del Mar, and now we're hearing from Kathy herself about her very real opinion of the vacation.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
bravotv.com

Tom Schwartz Reveals He and Katie Maloney-Schwartz Had Been Trying to Start a Family

It's a new season of Vanderpump Rules, and we'll see that a lot has changed for this crew when Season 9 premieres on Tuesday, September 28 at 9/8c. In fact, the first few minutes of the new season premiere shared exclusively with Bravo Insider members, above, is filled with major life updates from the cast, including Tom Schwartz, who reveals that he and wife Katie Maloney-Schwartz had used their downtime during the pandemic to try to start a family. "During quarantine, Katie and I decided to really put a concerted effort into trying to make a baby," Tom says in an interview in the clip. "There was a two-month window in which we were really working on it."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Kyle Richards turns on Erika Jayne at ‘RHOBH’ dinner from hell

Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards’ friendship is on its way out after a dramatic showdown. Richards inserted herself into Jayne’s argument with Sutton Stracke during the “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast’s dinner at Kathy Hilton’s house in Wednesday’s episode when she attempted to explain why Jayne threatening Stracke with a lawsuit was wrong.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Reportedly Fought With Erika Jayne During Real Housewives Reunion

Now that Bravo is teasing the season finale of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it’s time to gear up for what’s sure to be one of the most intense reunions in Bravo history. We already know it’s going to be a 4-part reunion, which Erika Jayne has no problem taking all the credit for. Taking […] The post Andy Cohen Reportedly Fought With Erika Jayne During Real Housewives Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Reveals the “Scariest Text” She's Ever Received from a Real Housewife

It’s no secret that Kyle Richards has a history acting in horror movies. But what real-life spooky situations has the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member found herself in? That’s what Andy Cohen wanted to know! He invited Kyle, along with sister Kathy Hilton, to play a game of “Housewife of Horrors” on their September 29 appearance of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Garcelle Beauvais Weighs In On Erika Girardi's TJ Maxx Debacle

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne was recently spotted while on a shopping spree at TJ Maxx, and her co-star Garcelle Beauvais had plenty of thoughts on the situation, she revealed on the September 21 episode of "The Real." "I feel like new money shows off more," she...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Kathy Hilton Wants to Clarify Something About "The Lady" Mentioned on RHOBH

Kathy Hilton has given us so many instantly-iconic catchphrases this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, from "bottoms up" to "hunky dory." But Kathy had viewers stumped when she mentioned "the lady" as the group got ready to leave Kyle Richards' house for their trip to Del Mar, California in the September 22 episode.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy