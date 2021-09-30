Top Chef's Brian Malarkey Cooked an Incredible Meal for the Beverly Hills Housewives
As she has shown time and time again on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, when Kathy Hilton hosts, she always opts for the best of the best (case in point: those $950 Baccarat candlesticks). So when the RHOBH newcomer invited Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Sutton Stracke on a quick vacation, she ensured the last night of their trip would be beyond memorable.www.bravotv.com
