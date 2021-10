Isaiah Wilson, the Tennessee Titans’ first-round pick in the NFL draft, might actually get another chance in the NFL. According to an ESPN.com report, the Indianapolis Colts brought in the troubled offensive tackle for a workout. That does not mean they intend to sign him, but the fact that they are even willing to take a look is a step forward for a player who has been his own worst enemy since the Titans selected him 29th overall out of the University of Georgia.

