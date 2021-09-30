FORD, Eric
Age 55, of Dayton, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. Eric is preceded in death by his mother, Cilliestene Ford;. father, Rev. William Stanley Ford; sister, Dione M. Ford; aunt, Ernestine Corley; uncle, Danny Cosby. Eric leaves to mourn, his aunts, Josephine (Thomas) Graham, Margaret "Diane" Alexander, both of Dayton; uncles, Eddie (Louisa) Cosby of Detroit, MI, James Cosby of Dayton; first cousins, Thomas D., Troy (Donielle) and Tonya Graham, Lassonia, Lamar and Derrick Corley, Rasheedah and James (Ryan) Cosby, Christine (Lynn) Durr, Chemeka Williams, LeKeate (Clarence) Knox; special family members, Lucille Cosby, James (Tonia) Harris, Sharon Cosby, Willa Mae Harris, Lisa Harris; special friend and mentor,
