Mean Green to depend on top recruits of recent years with Adaway, Shorter and Bush all sidelined

Buy Now North Texas running back Ikaika Ragsdale carries the ball during UNT’s season-opening win over Northwestern State at Apogee Stadium. UNT has been forced to turn to a host of young players, including Ragsdale, this season due to multiple injuries to its top skill position players. Al Key/DRC

The first touchdown catch of Detraveon Brown’s career was a blip on the radar when it came to the outcome of North Texas’ game against UAB earlier this season.

The Mean Green were already hopelessly behind the defending Conference USA champion when the freshman wide receiver found an opening near the back of the end zone and caught a 3-yard strike from Jace Ruder on fourth-and-goal.

The catch accounted for UNT’s only points in a 40-6 loss.

“It was a big opportunity for me,” Brown said. “I’m trying to keep getting better with my teammates and be consistent. I want to take advantage of all the opportunities I get.”

UNT’s hopes to turn its season around after a 1-3 start will depend on Brown and a host of other young receivers and running backs reaching that goal following a bye this week. UNT will travel to Missouri on Oct. 9 for its next game.

The Mean Green were expected to lean on a mix of talented veterans and transfers at the skill positions before the season started.

Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter was set to return after missing nearly all of last season due to injury. Shorter caught nine touchdown passes in 2019 and seemed like a perfect player to pair with Georgia transfer wide receiver Tommy Bush, a former four-star recruit looking to start over with the Mean Green.

UNT also had a terrific running back tandem set to return in DeAndre Torrey and Oscar Adaway III.

The hope was players like Brown would serve in a complementary role behind those veterans and have time to adjust to competing at the college level.

Those plans have gone up in smoke.

Adaway tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee before the season started, putting him out for the year. Bush went down with a leg injury in a loss to SMU in the second week of the season, while Shorter was injured in practice in the days leading up to the Mean Green’s loss to UAB the following week.

UNT officials acknowledged this week that Bush is out for the year. The Mean Green are hoping Shorter can make it back in time for a game or two late in the season.

Losing arguably three of its top four skill position players on offense in Adaway, Shorter and Bush has put pressure on UNT’s top young players to perform.

UNT’s hope is Brown’s touchdown catch is the first of several to come that will make a much larger impact on the trajectory of the Mean Green’s season.

“They’re going to have to continue to develop, learn technique and all of the other things that go into making football plays,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “When it’s your time, it’s your time. They have to go out there and play.

“We have to come together and figure out a way as a team and do whatever we can offensively to get the ball rolling.”

UNT has struggled with that challenge all season and is averaging just 19.8 points per game.

Torrey has been UNT’s best offensive weapon by far, rushing for 516 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Roderic Burns has a team-high 25 catches for 292 yards, while tight end Jason Pirtle has 13 catches for 109 yards.

Burns was awarded a scholarship this fall. Pirtle is also a former walk-on.

UNT needs some of its highly regarded young players to complement that trio if it’s going to make up for the loss of so many key players.

“It’s going to be a team effort,” running back Ikaika Ragsdale said. “The younger guys are going to have to step up with the older guys, so we can build together and fight together.”

Buy Now North Texas running back Isaiah Johnson carries the ball during the Mean Green’s loss to UAB earlier this season. Johnson is among UNT’s young skill position players who is filling a key role. Al Key/DRC

Ragsdale is one of the young players who is meeting that challenge. The freshman from Las Vegas has rushed for 116 yards in four games and posted a season-high 40 yards in UNT’s loss to Louisiana Tech. Freshman running back Isaiah Johnson has rushed for 67 yards in three games and has one of UNT’s five rushing touchdowns.

Freshman tight end Jake Roberts has seven catches for 54 yards, while junior college transfer wide receiver Bryson Jackson has four catches for 35 yards.

Redshirt freshman Damon Ward Jr. got into the act last week when he caught an 8-yard touchdown pass against Louisiana Tech.

“Those are young guys who haven’t played a lot of college football yet,” Ruder said. “Getting thrown into the fire like that on short notice isn’t easy. They have to be able to take advantage of that opportunity and run with it.”

Sophomore wide receiver Deonte Simpson knows exactly what it means to meet that challenge. UNT elected to burn Simpson’s redshirt in the fourth game of the 2019 season after Rico Bussey Jr. went down with a season-ending injury.

Simpson went on to catch 18 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.

“I’m relaying the message that was given to me when I had to play,” Simpson said. “I let them know that it’s next man up. The coaches are not going to wait for you.”

The good news for UNT is that it’s turning to a host of players who came to the school as highly regarded prospects.

Jackson was considered one of the top junior college wide receivers in the country last season. Brown and Ragsdale were both recruited by Power Five programs before signing with UNT.

The program has pointed to its improved efforts in recruiting as a reason for optimism in its ability to rebound from back-to-back losing seasons.

Those players’ time has come a little sooner than expected.

“I’ve been pretty satisfied with the young guys who are playing,” Simpson said. “Tragic things happen during the season. You have to be ready when your number is called. I’m glad they are ready.”