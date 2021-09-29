CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Mean Green to depend on top recruits of recent years with Adaway, Shorter and Bush all sidelined

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w27aX_0cCaRIYe00
Buy Now North Texas running back Ikaika Ragsdale carries the ball during UNT’s season-opening win over Northwestern State at Apogee Stadium. UNT has been forced to turn to a host of young players, including Ragsdale, this season due to multiple injuries to its top skill position players. Al Key/DRC

The first touchdown catch of Detraveon Brown’s career was a blip on the radar when it came to the outcome of North Texas’ game against UAB earlier this season.

The Mean Green were already hopelessly behind the defending Conference USA champion when the freshman wide receiver found an opening near the back of the end zone and caught a 3-yard strike from Jace Ruder on fourth-and-goal.

The catch accounted for UNT’s only points in a 40-6 loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o5hug_0cCaRIYe00

“It was a big opportunity for me,” Brown said. “I’m trying to keep getting better with my teammates and be consistent. I want to take advantage of all the opportunities I get.”

UNT’s hopes to turn its season around after a 1-3 start will depend on Brown and a host of other young receivers and running backs reaching that goal following a bye this week. UNT will travel to Missouri on Oct. 9 for its next game.

The Mean Green were expected to lean on a mix of talented veterans and transfers at the skill positions before the season started.

Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter was set to return after missing nearly all of last season due to injury. Shorter caught nine touchdown passes in 2019 and seemed like a perfect player to pair with Georgia transfer wide receiver Tommy Bush, a former four-star recruit looking to start over with the Mean Green.

UNT also had a terrific running back tandem set to return in DeAndre Torrey and Oscar Adaway III.

The hope was players like Brown would serve in a complementary role behind those veterans and have time to adjust to competing at the college level.

Those plans have gone up in smoke.

Adaway tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee before the season started, putting him out for the year. Bush went down with a leg injury in a loss to SMU in the second week of the season, while Shorter was injured in practice in the days leading up to the Mean Green’s loss to UAB the following week.

UNT officials acknowledged this week that Bush is out for the year. The Mean Green are hoping Shorter can make it back in time for a game or two late in the season.

Losing arguably three of its top four skill position players on offense in Adaway, Shorter and Bush has put pressure on UNT’s top young players to perform.

UNT’s hope is Brown’s touchdown catch is the first of several to come that will make a much larger impact on the trajectory of the Mean Green’s season.

“They’re going to have to continue to develop, learn technique and all of the other things that go into making football plays,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “When it’s your time, it’s your time. They have to go out there and play.

“We have to come together and figure out a way as a team and do whatever we can offensively to get the ball rolling.”

UNT has struggled with that challenge all season and is averaging just 19.8 points per game.

Torrey has been UNT’s best offensive weapon by far, rushing for 516 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Roderic Burns has a team-high 25 catches for 292 yards, while tight end Jason Pirtle has 13 catches for 109 yards.

Burns was awarded a scholarship this fall. Pirtle is also a former walk-on.

UNT needs some of its highly regarded young players to complement that trio if it’s going to make up for the loss of so many key players.

“It’s going to be a team effort,” running back Ikaika Ragsdale said. “The younger guys are going to have to step up with the older guys, so we can build together and fight together.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U77NI_0cCaRIYe00
Buy Now North Texas running back Isaiah Johnson carries the ball during the Mean Green’s loss to UAB earlier this season. Johnson is among UNT’s young skill position players who is filling a key role. Al Key/DRC

Ragsdale is one of the young players who is meeting that challenge. The freshman from Las Vegas has rushed for 116 yards in four games and posted a season-high 40 yards in UNT’s loss to Louisiana Tech. Freshman running back Isaiah Johnson has rushed for 67 yards in three games and has one of UNT’s five rushing touchdowns.

Freshman tight end Jake Roberts has seven catches for 54 yards, while junior college transfer wide receiver Bryson Jackson has four catches for 35 yards.

Redshirt freshman Damon Ward Jr. got into the act last week when he caught an 8-yard touchdown pass against Louisiana Tech.

“Those are young guys who haven’t played a lot of college football yet,” Ruder said. “Getting thrown into the fire like that on short notice isn’t easy. They have to be able to take advantage of that opportunity and run with it.”

Sophomore wide receiver Deonte Simpson knows exactly what it means to meet that challenge. UNT elected to burn Simpson’s redshirt in the fourth game of the 2019 season after Rico Bussey Jr. went down with a season-ending injury.

Simpson went on to catch 18 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.

“I’m relaying the message that was given to me when I had to play,” Simpson said. “I let them know that it’s next man up. The coaches are not going to wait for you.”

The good news for UNT is that it’s turning to a host of players who came to the school as highly regarded prospects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eWzH3_0cCaRIYe00

Jackson was considered one of the top junior college wide receivers in the country last season. Brown and Ragsdale were both recruited by Power Five programs before signing with UNT.

The program has pointed to its improved efforts in recruiting as a reason for optimism in its ability to rebound from back-to-back losing seasons.

Those players’ time has come a little sooner than expected.

“I’ve been pretty satisfied with the young guys who are playing,” Simpson said. “Tragic things happen during the season. You have to be ready when your number is called. I’m glad they are ready.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Sideline Photo Of Scott Frost Is Going Viral

No one really gave the Nebraska Cornhuskers a chance heading into their matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. Although they’re on the wrong side of the scoreboard right now, they have actually been able to compete with the No. 3 team in the country. The Cornhuskers had a chance to get...
FOOTBALL
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
AL.com

The night Alabama’s dynasty died

It was well after midnight in Bryant-Denny Stadium and the laptop keyboards were rattling. For four hours and five minutes the night of Sept. 19, 2015, and into the following morning, Alabama and Ole Miss played one of the strangest college football games in memory -- fluke plays, crazy turnovers and rule-bending touchdowns led to perhaps the pinnacle of the Hugh Freeze experience. His brand of chaos slipped out of Tuscaloosa with a 43-37 win that, paired with the previous October’s upset in Oxford, gave Ole Miss consecutive wins over Alabama for the first time in program history.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Missouri State
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

High school football player quits team. Watch coach’s video response that went viral

The video testimonial by a high school football coach commending a player for quitting has gone viral on social media. Kurt Hines, the head coach at Coronado High School in California, posted the short video on Twitter on Wednesday after one of his players quit the team. The video has been liked more than 28,000 times and retweeted more than 3,000 times.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Littrell
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Alabama RB Is Out For The Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide thoroughly dominated rival Ole Miss this past Saturday. But on Monday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had some bad news for one of his star running backs. Per Alabama insider Cecil Hurt, Saban announced that sophomore running back Jase McClellan is slated to undergo knee surgery...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Texas A&M football: Gary Danielson says Jimbo Fisher is taking Aggies from 'finesse football' to contender

Texas A&M football is climbing back up the ladder under head coach Jimbo Fisher, with the the Aggies posting just their second AP Top 10 finish in 2020 since rattling off three straight from 1992-1994. And as A&M, with the No. 7 Aggies' eyes on an SEC title and more this season, heads into its Week 4 matchup vs. No. 16 Arkansas, some have taken the time to reflect on transformation the program has seen under Fisher as his team looks to record its first ranked win of 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Greg McElroy: Alabama vs. Texas A&M is going to be 'ugly'

Former Alabama quarterback and current ESPN analyst Greg McElroy provided a grim outlook for Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas A&M, promising an “ugly” score line. The two teams are moving in opposite directions this season after both entered with high expectations. Texas A&M is already 3-2 overall and 0-2...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#College Football#College Transfer#American Football#Uab#Unt#Smu
The Spun

State Trooper On Leave For Alleged Behavior With College Football Band

A Louisiana state trooper has been placed on leave and is being investigated due to allegations of misconduct with a female member of the LSU band. Chris Nakamoto of WBRZ News was to first to report the complaints about the Louisiana state trooper’s alleged misconduct. The state trooper was reportedly in a hotel room with multiple band members for LSU’s road trip against Mississippi State last month. Additionally, the complaints claim that the state trooper drank with at least one band member and showed inappropriate behavior.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

THE PRICE OF JOY: University of Kentucky Fined a Quarter of a Million Dollars for Too Much Celebrating

I was there in November of 1986. Well...I wasn't THERE there. But I was in front of a television and it was awesome. That was the last time, before Saturday, that Kentucky's football team beat Florida in Lexington. And yes, I find it interesting that they ended a Florida streak that was more DIFFICULT to end three years (2018) before this one.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Unfortunate “Long Term” Ohio State Injury

Over the weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to move to 4-1 on the season. A dominant 52-13 win gave the Buckeyes their third-straight victory after a loss to the Oregon Ducks. It also moved Ohio State to No. 7 in the AP Poll thanks to a few top-10 teams losing.
OHIO STATE
Dallas News

5 things Texas A&M fans need to know about Alabama: Crimson Tide just as good as years before

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher’s mentor in Alabama coach Nick Saban improved his record against proteges to 24-0 after defeating Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss last week. This week, he will look to improve yet again and bring the 2021 Alabama squad to 6-0. As his program has nearly seamlessly transitioned after the losses of 10 players to the 2020 NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide are likely A&M’s toughest opponent all year.
ALABAMA STATE
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy