Santa Barbara, CA

Mar Monte Hotel: Beleco Reviving a Santa Barbara Icon

By Karine Monié
digs.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Santa Barbara, the Mar Monte Hotel Starts a New Chapter of Its Life Thanks to a Recently Completed Renovation That Honors the Past While Looking to the Future. With its five individual buildings influenced by Colonial architecture and art deco, the Mar Monte Hotel in Santa Barbara is a jewel that needed to be both preserved and revived. Original features such as the grand staircase and the painted beams were naturally protected by the Beleco team, who looked at the DNA of the property as the starting point for their intervention to bring it back to its former glory.

