Animals

Wild Birds Will Be Protected Once Again, As U.S. Resumes Enforcing Rules On Companies

NPR
 7 days ago

BILLINGS, Mont. — The Biden administration said Wednesday it will draft rules to govern the killing of wild birds by industry and resume enforcement actions against companies responsible for deaths that could have been prevented, a longstanding practice that ended under President Donald Trump. The move came as North American...

text.npr.org

