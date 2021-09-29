Wild Birds Will Be Protected Once Again, As U.S. Resumes Enforcing Rules On Companies

Washington spent years despising Ted Cruz. Now, Brussels and the EU believe they have reason to be angry, too. Cruz, the combative Republican senator from Texas, has made a high-profile spectacle of his pledge to slow-walk President Joe Biden’s national security and diplomatic nominees. And that has led numerous EU officials and diplomats to view him as primarily responsible for the absence of U.S. ambassadors to the EU, France and NATO — vacancies that EU officials and diplomats believe contributed to a breakdown in communication over a new strategic alliance between the U.S., U.K., and Australia in the Indo-Pacific.

