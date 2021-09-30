Classical Music Highlight: Prokofiev's Hope for Humanity

Get down to the music, feel the beat, feel the pride, see a culture being celebrated, and the love for the Washington Heights in this film In the Heights. In the Heights is a musical that celebrates the Hispanic culture in Washington Heights with hopes, dreams for a better future even while showing pride in the home they live in. The choreography, the music, the emotionality shown through each song that proves to be relatable in the end through it’s themes of home, being proud of our culture, the people we love, the dream we want to go after, and hope for a better future. This is a film that was directed by Jon M Chu who is known for his film Crazy Rich Asians; the music and dancing was choreographed by Lin-Manuel who wrote and choreographed the movie Hamilton. The cast was mostly unknown, but some you may have seen before, such as: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Stephanie Beatriz, Corey Hawkins, Dascha Polanco, and Gregory Diaz IV.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO