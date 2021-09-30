CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Classical Music Highlight: Prokofiev's Hope for Humanity

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProkofiev composed his Symphony No. 5 in the midst of World War 2. He used music to express his optimism that everything would be ok. We'll enjoy it tonight. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

culturemap.com

Classical Music For the World presents Capitol Peace Concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Celebrating the UN International Day of Peace, Classical Music For the World presents the Capitol Peace Concert, an event that will feature carefully arranged music selections that will be performed to memorialize those who have died from the pandemic and political violence throughout the world. Considering the current COVID-19 situation, most of the programs will be solo performances except a string ensemble performing "Arirang," a traditional Korean folk song. Masks are encouraged at the event.
MUSIC
classical-music.com

The best classical music for running

We are often told to relax while listening to classical music, but these works will help you do the opposite. A racing beat, fast tempos and heightened drama make for the perfect running soundtrack. What’s more, it’s a lot harder to do the dreaded ‘countdown to the next song’ thing with classical music. Movements differ in lengths depending on the conductor or performer, and it’s less structured and formulaic as a pop song.
MUSIC
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Black Violin brings a twist to classical music at the Anderson Center

Typically, the sounds of orchestral strings are accompanied by a piano or wind instruments. The musicians are dressed to the nines and sit with stern faces in front of a music stand. Half the crowd might be dozing off, and the conductor’s shoulder could pop at any second from all the arm-waving.
MUSIC
#Classical Music
Daily Republic

Classical music competition puts spotlight on talents of Solano, Yolo youth

FAIRFIELD — The Solano Symphony Orchestra has announced the Young Artists Competition will return this fall. Classically trained musicians between the ages of 12 and 21 are encouraged to apply and compete in four categories: vocal, piano, winds and strings. First-place winners in each of the four categories will perform...
YOLO, CA
lifeoncaphill.com

Re-imagining the classical music experience

When Kwami Barnett was 9 years old, a clarinet was donated to him. He grew up in a family that believed in the value of donated gifts, so he was expected to make use of it. “I ended up picking it up and loving it,” Barnett said. Today, more than...
DENVER, CO
classical-music.com

André Rieu on his journey to becoming classical music’s biggest-selling star violinist

The cake, like everything about André Rieu, is larger than life. Resplendent with fat sticky gooseberries and collapsing under a mountain of whipped cream, it is proffered with a smile and an assurance that this is his ‘favourite cake of all’. The 68-year-old Dutch violinist orders it from a specialist baker in Maastricht, his home town, and eats a slice, religiously, each day at 3pm. ‘Without the cake,’ he tells me with mock earnestness, ‘I am nothing.’
MUSIC
dailyeasternnews.com

COLUMN: Classical music is not dead

Music comes in a broad spectrum of genres. It seems as if classical music is the one genre people consider to be fleeting from the music culture in our society. However, I believe it is still relevant and listened to by the people in present day. First, some people may...
MUSIC
freelibrary.org

September is National Classical Music Month

Explore classical musical scores and recordings in the Free Library catalog, including pieces composed by George Walker. September is National Classical Music Month and I wanted to highlight a classical music icon who has some major local ties to Philadelphia—George Walker. George Walker (who passed away in 2018) was born...
MUSIC
Peninsula Daily News

Musician to play romantic classical music

PORT TOWNSEND — Pianist Mike Carroll admits it. Some of the classical music out there is long, serious and just not pretty. None of that stuff, he promises, will be on the agenda when he gives a public performance this week. Instead, Carroll, who will give the September Candlelight Concert...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
stlpublicradio.org

For Leonard Slatkin, Classical Music’s ‘Crossroads’ Requires Boldness

In the spring of 2021, as the pandemic raged, Leonard Slatkin wrote a letter to the editor of the New York Times. Even the abridged version, truncated for the Gray Lady’s space limitations, showed Slatkin’s verve. But it was the complete letter, published on the classical music site Slipped Disc, that set off a conversation “unlike any other I had seen in the classical music workplace,” as Slaktin writes in his new book.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Who says classical music has to be stuffy and boring? Watch this.

Stunning, really. And yeah, I laughed. (Via Tom) is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.
MUSIC
inquirer.com

Classical music to see in Philly this fall

As the pandemic wore on last season, the silver lining was that both audiences and presenters learned to be flexible. Concert dates appeared and disappeared, safety guidelines shifted, and many learned to roll with the punches. Much has changed over the summer, however, and the fall arts season arrives under...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
royalpurplenews.com

Music in the streets brings hopes and dreams

Get down to the music, feel the beat, feel the pride, see a culture being celebrated, and the love for the Washington Heights in this film In the Heights. In the Heights is a musical that celebrates the Hispanic culture in Washington Heights with hopes, dreams for a better future even while showing pride in the home they live in. The choreography, the music, the emotionality shown through each song that proves to be relatable in the end through it’s themes of home, being proud of our culture, the people we love, the dream we want to go after, and hope for a better future. This is a film that was directed by Jon M Chu who is known for his film Crazy Rich Asians; the music and dancing was choreographed by Lin-Manuel who wrote and choreographed the movie Hamilton. The cast was mostly unknown, but some you may have seen before, such as: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Stephanie Beatriz, Corey Hawkins, Dascha Polanco, and Gregory Diaz IV.
THEATER & DANCE
Erie Times-News

Erie Philharmonic principal cellist breaks barriers, brings classical music 'to the people'

Anyone looking to take a core sample across the various strata of the Erie alternative music scene could look to the concert series at Erie's Performing Arts Collective Alliance. Every week, the funky stage decorated with mirrors, multicolored lights and a grandfather clock plays host to an assortment of singer-songwriters, hardcore punk bands, a bluegrass group and on a Sunday evening in June, Erica Snowden-Rodriguez, the principal cellist of the Erie Philharmonic Orchestra and Akron Symphony Orchestra.
ERIE, PA
usustatesman.com

Classic musical revives company

After over a year, Music Theater West has been able to express their creative energy into one incredible production of “The Sound of Music.” A live orchestra and a team of talented individuals brought a musical classic to life on stage at the Ellen Eccles Theater. “‘The Sound of Music’...
THEATER & DANCE
WBUR

From Opera To The Orchestra, Here Are The Classical Music Performances To Attend This Fall

Was it the live music I missed most, or the intermissions — with all those delightful exchanges about the performers, the music, the weather, the traffic, or the seats? At last now — after the awful dry spell, and still a little nervous even after our double doses of vaccine — we’re beginning to gather together again, and both the musicians and the listeners, though socially distanced, are now definitely live.
BOSTON, MA
hppr.org

Classical Music Amarillo: New Regional Music Show Debuts Sunday on HPPR

HPPR had two esteemed guests this week on High Plains Morning: Dr. Robert Hansen, D.M.A., the Regents Professor of Music / Director of the School of Music at West Texas A&M University; and David Palmer, Artistic Director of Chamber Music Amarillo (and one heck of a piano player, as Amarillo classical concert audiences were so recently reminded). I was thrilled to catch up with Bob and David about the resilient performers across our region, as well as the robust calendar of events to come. We also discussed the new regional, classical music show premiering on HPPR this Sunday, October 3rd: Clasical Music Amarillo.
MUSIC

