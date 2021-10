In Japan, Google has put on a fishy gag to celebrate a major tea ceremony while also getting back into April Fools' spirit despite this day being 6 months out of place. The Gboard teacup or yunomi is intended to prevent users from spilling tea onto their keyboards, thereby ruining them. The ceramic holder is meant to insulate a smaller 125ml metal cup from the 60 keys lined around it, snapped atop Kailh choc switches. Most of them feature kanji — Chinese characters that make up one form of Japanese writing — exclusively containing the radical (or lead component) that represents "fish." There are also keys for punctuation and one not-so-subtly labeled "carp" that outputs the koinobori emoji (🎏) to show off traditional carp streamers.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO