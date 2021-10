Lenzilumab Significantly Improves COVID-19 Survival Without Invasive Ventilation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ventilators are a go-to way doctors treat severe cases of COVID-19, but more reports of COVID patients refusing them are surfacing around the world. There were no reports of COVID-19 patients refusing ventilators in Alabama at the time this article was written. A state health leader said patients had the right to refuse treatments, but it’s something that should be carefully thought through.

