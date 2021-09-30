Here's How You Can Stay in the Original Scream House--Just in Time for Halloween
We have killer news for anyone out there who likes scary movies. On Wednesday, Sept. 29, Airbnb announced that users can book overnight stays in the original house from the 1996 horror film Scream. In honor of the movie's 25th anniversary, the Northern California estate can be booked for up to four people at just $5 a night. The house, located in the fictional town of Woodsboro in the film franchise, will be available for just three nights—October 27, October 29 and October 31. Airbnb promises that knife marks are on the doors, and brave souls can explore the garage where Tatum Riley (played by Rose McGowan) was memorably killed in the film. Scream fans...www.imdb.com
Comments / 0