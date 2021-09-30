CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterinary Imaging Market – The market is estimated to experience significant growth during the forecast period due to the rise in pet adoption, technological advancements in veterinary imaging systems

Cover picture for the articleNon-invasive veterinary imaging systems are frequently used to diagnose different diseases or conditions in household pets such as cats, dogs, horses, birds, rabbits, and goats, as well as farm animals such as cattle and pigs. To assess these animals, several imaging techniques like ultra sound imaging systems, magnetic resonance imaging, radiography, and CT scan are widely utilized. To identify an illness, these systems are frequently used in conjunction. The radiography system is used to identify bone fractures, soft internal bleeding, oral irregularities, and the presence of foreign bodies inside the animal by highlighting critical areas within the body. Ultrasound imaging is used to identify problems within organs in the vascular, heart, liver, and digestive using various techniques such as 2D/3D/4D systems. They are most often used to detect abnormalities in the heart and abdomen, although they cannot be used to scan gas-filled or bony structures.

