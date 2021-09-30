Epharmacy Market Synopsis 2021 Drug class, Diagnosis, Industry Growth Projected at CAGR of 17.0% Increasing Awareness, Size and Regional Analysis till the end of 2027
EPharmacy, also known as electronic pharmacy or Internet pharmacy, is an online retail platform that facilitates the selling of pharmaceuticals by acting as a middleman between clients and suppliers. It provides 24-hour medicine distribution, detailed information on prescribed medications, and pricing clarity. Consumers do not need to go to the pharmacy to get their medications; instead, they may obtain them online.www.medgadget.com
