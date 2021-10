We all remember the announcement of Project Octopath Traveler. This Square Enix-developed RPG raised many eyebrows for its odd code name and also for its amazing art style. The game was deemed to have a new graphical style called HD-2D, where the characters and textures were all sprite-based but layered with high-quality, modern lighting and effects. This Switch exclusive, though later ported to PC, was a great return to an old-school style of JRPG systems. What was maybe the most surprising was that the game’s official name ended up being Octopath Traveler. Now, Square has revealed the next game to utilize its HD-2D art style.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO