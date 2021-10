Penn's annual flu clinic is set to vaccinate more community members than ever before, as the University flu vaccine mandate will take effect. The flu clinic — which provides vaccines to students, faculty, and staff for free — will open Oct. 4 and close Oct. 8. The clinic will also now operate out of Gimbel Gymnasium in Pottruck Health and Fitness Center after the space successfully hosted a COVID-19 vaccination site last spring, Director of Campus Health Ashlee Halbritter said.

PENN, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO