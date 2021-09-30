CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, MI

Marion too much for Baldwin football team

By John Raffel
lakecountystar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALDWIN – The two-game Baldwin football winning steak came to a thunderous end on Friday at Marion with a 52-14 loss to the 5-0 Eagles. “Carmelo (Lindsey) scored on a long run and so did Delonte (Williams),” Baldwin coach Bob Watkins said. “Louie (Jackson) made a two-point conversion. When they took their starters out and had their second group in there, we held our own. But the damage was already done pretty much in the first half.”

www.lakecountystar.com

Comments / 0

