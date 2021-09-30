Lake Placid Classic race returns Oct. 9

LAKE PLACID — After a one-year delay due to COVID-19, on Oct. 9, the 50th annual Lake Placid Classic Half Marathon and 10K will take place. In 1970, a small group of runners led by Dr. Robert Lopez, a prominent Saranac Lake Veterinarian began a marathon and half-marathon race originally run from Paul Smiths/Saranac Lake to Lake Placid. In 1983, the event was taken over by Butch Martin and the North Elba Park District who continued the fall tradition running the half-marathon on local roads. In 2012, after budget restrictions forced the Park District to forego its lead sponsorship, a small group of local volunteers took over the management of the event, changing the name to The Lake Placid Classic Half Marathon and 10K. The race also changed its mission.