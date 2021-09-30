The Patroness

"Boats at Harbor" has a familiarity about it, both as Humboldt scenery and as subject matter for local watercolor paintings. A trio of boats flank a small dock rendered in earth tones, with sharper lines tracing the masts and the edges of the boats and layers of deepening green for what looks like Woodley Island in the background. The strokes loosen in the water, depicted in chartreuse and blues, a light patch of which bears Sally Arnot's pencil-fine signature.