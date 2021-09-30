CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rough Seas Curtail Pacific Halibut Bite

Cover picture for the articleWhen the ocean has been fishable, the Pacific halibut have been chomping baits at a pretty good clip out of Eureka. Most of the charters and sport boats still fishing are scoring their one-fish-apiece limit. The biggest detriment has been the weather. Large swells have been the norm over the past few weeks, limiting the fleet to just a day here and there on the water. When the stars do align, the fishing has been very good. "There's plenty of fish out there," said Tim Klassen of Reel Steel Sport Fishing. "Most of the action has been in the same general area, between the 49 and 54 lines in 200 to 300 feet of water." According to Klassen, the majority of the fish are running between 10 and 20 pounds, but a few bigger fish have shown up. The top baits have been herring along with salmon and tuna bellies. Rough ocean conditions are in the forecast at least through the end of the week. The good news is with no fishing, the quota will last longer. The halibut fishery will run through Nov. 15, or until the quota is reached, whichever is earlier. As of Sept. 12, the California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife hadestimated 26,118 net pounds of Pacific halibut had been harvested toward the 39,260-pound quota. To view the latest catch projection information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/Conservation/Marine/Pacific-Halibut#31670772-in-season-tracking.

