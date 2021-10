Muscle memory still brings the odd patron to Las Michoacanas (1111 Fifth St., Eureka) thinking it's still Rita's. Don't feel bad for them. New co-owners Socorro Sanchez and Perla Sanchez (no relation) have made themselves at home with a full bar (no margarita mix, just the real thing made to order) and a menu with Western Mexican specialties that reflect both women's Michoacán roots.