DFW Community News

October Journal Prompts, Affirmations, and Journaling Printables

This post may contain affiliate links. Welcome, fellow journalers! I am so glad you’re here. Journaling is a practice in my own life that has helped my find clarity, peace, and growth. I hope to share that with you here in a way that makes it simple, sustainable, and enjoyable. These October journal prompts and journaling printables were made with love (and a little help from the universe!), and will guide you through the month and help you start or grow your own journaling practice.
TEXAS STATE
Thrive Global

Marisa Fanelli: “A journal”

A journal. As you record the days of your life, you’ll realize that you’ve survived tough times, and you can do it again. You’ll also realize that life was once good, and the potential for it to be good again is always there. So often we forget how incredibly powerful we are, and revisiting the past reminds us of our strengths and successes. What we’ve survived once, we can survive again. Where we thrived once, we can thrive again.
MENTAL HEALTH
Riverhead News-Review

Jenifer’s Journal: September

But now September’s come — / Rich and cider-sweet, the sun/ Pours mellow gold above the ripened fields;/ The summer leaves are licked by/ Scarlet flames — the harvest moon hangs/ Heavy, lush and lambent in the/ Soft September night, and somehow/ Things seem “right.” The gush of words/ Has slowed, the rush of blood — a purple tide — Flows deep inside me now — Not because the love is less, but more,/ And now I know what blood is for:/ To nourish every season of our hearts/ Together or apart our veins are grafted now — We share the same supply, you and I — You hurt, I cry, I laugh, you smile, and/ All the while, our love ripens full and sweet,/ Day by day — yes,/ I guess that you could say/ I love you in a September way.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
North Coast Journal

Photos: Migrations and Shoes

Described by organizer Laura Muñoz of Playhouse Arts as an ensemble-created multi-disciplinary, multicultural performance event, Migrations: Walking Together proved a fun and fascinating walk in the parks and other locations of Arcata on Saturday. It began in the Creamery District with a lovely dance performance and shoes — lots of shoes — and ended with a parade entering Carlson Park from Giuntoli Lane. An unexpected change in route due to construction blocking the way added an authentic touch to the “migration” experience for participants. (See the slideshow below for highlights.)
ARCATA, CA
959theriver.com

Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins in the Woods!

You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
North Coast Journal

Flights to Tahoe Coming in November

Another new airline is coming to town, this time with nonstop flights to the Reno-Tahoe airport beginning Nov. 9. According to a news release, ExpressJet's line aha! will operate the flight on. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, departing California Redwood Coast – Humboldt County Airport at 11:25 a.m. and arriving in...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS Detroit

Steve’s Soul Food Set to Re-Open, Closed for Almost Two Years

For almost four decades, Steven Radden has been cooking-up comfort meals in Metro-Detroit, but he says today’s kitchen climate is something he’s never seen before. “Food costs is sky-rocketing, but more so than that you can’t get the food,” Radden said. “Either you can get food, can’t get the containers...
DETROIT, MI
North Coast Journal

The Patroness

"Boats at Harbor" has a familiarity about it, both as Humboldt scenery and as subject matter for local watercolor paintings. A trio of boats flank a small dock rendered in earth tones, with sharper lines tracing the masts and the edges of the boats and layers of deepening green for what looks like Woodley Island in the background. The strokes loosen in the water, depicted in chartreuse and blues, a light patch of which bears Sally Arnot's pencil-fine signature.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Polk City (FL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(POLK CITY, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Polk City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
POLK CITY, FL
SignalsAZ

Journaling for the Soul

When you write something down—whether it’s a grocery list or a memory—you work to cement it into your brain. The act of writing also helps your mind process events. As with any habit, getting into the practice of journaling takes time and effort, but the benefits are tremendous. Not only do you create a tangible record of your day-to-day life, but you can also strengthen your mind.
PRESCOTT, AZ

