But now September’s come — / Rich and cider-sweet, the sun/ Pours mellow gold above the ripened fields;/ The summer leaves are licked by/ Scarlet flames — the harvest moon hangs/ Heavy, lush and lambent in the/ Soft September night, and somehow/ Things seem “right.” The gush of words/ Has slowed, the rush of blood — a purple tide — Flows deep inside me now — Not because the love is less, but more,/ And now I know what blood is for:/ To nourish every season of our hearts/ Together or apart our veins are grafted now — We share the same supply, you and I — You hurt, I cry, I laugh, you smile, and/ All the while, our love ripens full and sweet,/ Day by day — yes,/ I guess that you could say/ I love you in a September way.

