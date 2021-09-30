An 'Alternative Medical System'

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMore than 95 percent of the COVID-19 patients in our hospitals have not been vaccinated. The unvaccinated are putting a great deal of stress on our health care system; ICUs are overflowing and non-COVID medical procedures are having to be postponed. The flood of infectious COVID patients is causing space and staff shortages as well as staff burnout, making it difficult to carry out additional treatments such as infusing monoclonal antibodies.

