SATURDAY’S 26TH ANNUAL CLASSIC AND ANTIQUE FLY-IN SET TO BE SPECIAL WITH MEMORIAL DEDICATION TO SYRACUSE NATIVE

Saturday at Hamilton County Airport will be the place to be! A Chili cook off, food, planes to see and so much more at the 26th annual Syracuse Classic and Antique Fly-In. It’s from 11 am to 1 pm and this year is incredibly special as there will be a memorial dedication for Syracuse native Captain James Browning. An F 16 Missing man fly over will follow and some VIP guest speakers will be part of the ceremony.