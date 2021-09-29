CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Dry and Quiet Pattern After Tonight’s Rain

kxnet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain will wind down tonight, with the heaviest remaining precipitation lingering across our far eastern counties near the cold front. Here too is where cloudiness may linger through the day tomorrow, with more sunshine expected back to the northwest. Lows tonight will be cooler in the west where clearing skies will allow temperatures to drop into the 40s. Further east overnight lows are expected in the 50s with mostly cloudy sky cover. Daytime highs tomorrow will reach the 70s for most, and expect temperatures to tick up slightly into the end of the week and weekend. Plenty of sunshine, lighter winds, minimal chances for precipitation and very warm temperatures for early October are likely through at least the first half of next week.

www.kxnet.com

WVNT-TV

Rain remains likely Wednesday

Wednesday, more showers are expected. Though like the day before coverage won’t be very widespread but it wouldn’t hurt to be ready for rain just in case. Partly to mostly cloudy skies remain as well. Highs in the low to mid-70s. Thursday, our cut-off upper level low, the cause of...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 59

Rain and storm chances rising! Pattern remains warm for October

Fog will not be an issue this morning, as the winds are up and the ground not as damp, after the lack of rainfall on Tuesday. Expect another mild start with clouds increasing across the state. A few passing showers may work through too!. Rain chances will be rising through...
ENVIRONMENT
cbs3duluth.com

Clouds tonight could lead to rain showers on Thursday

WEATHER STORY: The weak high pressure system that has been with us since Monday has kept most rain away but not all clouds and definitely not all fog. The high will move east out of range overnight and up to three low pressure systems could try to influence our weather from Thursday to Sunday. The influence will be in a rainy way. Spread over four days, we may manage a half inch to inch of accumulation. By Monday, it will clear up again.
ENVIRONMENT
localsyr.com

WATCH: Stays quiet and mild with some clouds tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The average high and low this time of year is in the low to mid 60s and 40s for CNY, but highs and lows the rest of this week will average a good 10 degrees above normal, especially the overnight lows!. TONIGHT:. Partly to mostly cloudy...
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX Carolina

Still More Rain On The Way, Weekend Dries Out

We have a couple of more days of rain, then we start to dry it out this weekend. Overnight, the showers continue, with a few rumbles of thunder. Watch for areas of heavy rain. Lows will be in the mid 60s for the Upstate, and near 60 in the mountains.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Four More Days With Unseasonably Warm Temperatures

DENVER (CBS4) – After reaching 83 degrees on Tuesday, Denver and most of the Front Range should reach at least 80 degrees on Wednesday with little chance for any moisture in the metro area. Extra clouds Wednesday afternoon will help keep temperatures slightly cooler than Tuesday but all neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will stay at least 10 degrees above normal for the first week in October. In fact, most of the state will be experience warmer than normal weather with the exception being on the Western Slope thanks to clouds and scattered showers. (source: CBS) Some of the moisture on the...
DENVER, CO
KZTV 10

Humidity returns for weekend, but no rain likely

A dome of high pressure is keeping Gulf moisture at bay for the next few days while high pressure in the upper atmosphere dominates the southern and southwestern U.S. The pattern slowly shifts to allow humidity back into the Coastal Bend for the weekend, but no rain is expected through the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
