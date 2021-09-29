A Dry and Quiet Pattern After Tonight’s Rain

Rain will wind down tonight, with the heaviest remaining precipitation lingering across our far eastern counties near the cold front. Here too is where cloudiness may linger through the day tomorrow, with more sunshine expected back to the northwest. Lows tonight will be cooler in the west where clearing skies will allow temperatures to drop into the 40s. Further east overnight lows are expected in the 50s with mostly cloudy sky cover. Daytime highs tomorrow will reach the 70s for most, and expect temperatures to tick up slightly into the end of the week and weekend. Plenty of sunshine, lighter winds, minimal chances for precipitation and very warm temperatures for early October are likely through at least the first half of next week.