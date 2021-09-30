Discover A Pristine Lake On This Indiana Hike That Will Quiet Your Soul

There are just some things about living in Indiana that can’t be beaten. This state is astonishingly beautiful, and a lot more interesting than any naysayers might let on. There’s plenty to do and plenty to see, and one of our favorite ways to see the sights is by spending plenty of time outdoors. Predictably, that means we have some favorite places to do so, like any one of Indiana’s incredible hiking trails. Did you know there are more than 4,200 miles of hiking trails in the Hoosier State? The one we’re taking a look at right this moment is a particularly delightful one, featuring a beautiful, sparkling lake, plenty of refreshing greenery, and plenty of natural beauty. This Indiana lake hike is a wonderful, popular trail, and you’ll see why almost immediately.

Pate Hollow Trail is like something out of a JRR Tolkien fantasy novel.

It's open to hikers year-round, though the best times to visit are, in our opinion, summer and autumn.

Pate Hollow Trail is a 6.1-mile trail through some of Indiana's most beautiful scenery.

Depending on recent rains (and which season you visit in), you may or may not encounter various streams and brooks along the trek to the ultimate reward:

….a pristine, sparkling clear lake that always seems to reflect the endless Indiana sky.

To get here, you'll want to begin in Bloomington.

You just never know what you'll find along the way, like this mysterious fairy door within a tree.

This trail can be challenging at times, but trust us when we promise you it's worth the sweat you might break!

In the summer you'll find endless greenery and wildflowers, and during autumn the color is absolutely breathtaking.The natural beauty on display here is brilliant and inspiring; we highly recommend bringing along a good camera, because it's a landscape photographer's dream out here!Lake Monroe is the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, and Pate Hollow Trail offers views of it that are unrivaled. Do remember that this hike is hike-only, meaning no horses and no mountain bikes, please.From there, you'll take State Road 446 southbound for nearly ten miles (about 9.8 miles, to be exact). Once you locate the Paynetown State Recreation Office, you'll find the trailhead behind it. You can begin from anywhere in Indiana, of course, but that's the recommended route.What's inside? A tiny table, of course. And some tiny furniture. Who lives here? We're not sure... but maybe they protect the trail!

We just love this awe-inspiring lake hike in Indiana. Do you have any favorite lake hikes you’d like to share with us? If so, please do by filling out this handy-dandy form . We love to hear from you!

The post Discover A Pristine Lake On This Indiana Hike That Will Quiet Your Soul appeared first on Only In Your State .