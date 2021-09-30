CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Mickey D's & Walt Disney World's 50th Celebration

By Gregg Jacobs
mouseplanet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Happy Meal has been a McDonald's staple since the 1970s. For the kiddies (or collectible fans), these meals come in a colorful cardboard box and usually include a burger or nuggets, a small fries, a healthy snack, a drink and a toy of some kind. Disney has a long...

www.mouseplanet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Disney+ Pulls George Clooney Movie Without Notice

Disney+ doesn't let subscribers know when movies are pulled, leading to rude awakenings each month as films start to disappear. Despite most people thinking that Disney+ houses every Disney movie and show, that isn't true. Some of the back catalog was never added, and many titles come-and-go regularly due to pre-established streaming deals with other platforms. Case-and-point: See what just happened to the George Clooney movie Tomorrowland.
MOVIES
The Motley Fool

Disney World Has 18 More Months to Take Your Money

Ride wait times were surprisingly short over the weekend across Disney World, but it was largely because many guests were standing in lines ending in cash registers elsewhere. An 18-month celebration gives Disney time to spread out the opening of new attractions and features. Genie+ and Lightning Lane+ will be...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Hand-Dipped 50th Celebration Mickey Premium Bar is a Great Twist on a Classic Treat at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Among the over 150 treats celebrating Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary are some twists on classic snacks. That includes this 50th anniversary version of the famous Mickey premium bar, now available at Drinkwallah in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Hand-Dipped 50th Celebration Mickey’s Premium Bar – $6.69. Our classic Nestlé Mickey’s...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
thestreamable.com

Watch This: The Best of Streaming This Week: ‘Saturday Night Live’ & Walt Disney World’s 50th

New season premieres are still going on this week — and the biggest of them has to be the opener for the 47th season of Saturday Night Live, which, for the first time, will simulcast on NBC and Peacock. Owen Wilson guest hosts this week with musical guest Kasey Musgraves. Wilson is fresh off of co-starring in the first season of Disney+’s Loki and stars in the upcoming motion picture The French Dispatch, debuting in theaters on October 22. Musgraves’ newest album, “star-crossed,” debuted this week at #1 on the Album Sales Chart with a companion film now streaming on Paramount+.
TV & VIDEOS
themeparktourist.com

4 Fan Favorite Entertainment Options Returning This Weekend for Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary

Ever since 2020's reopening, Epcot's World Showcase has felt a little flat, due to the lack of entertainment options that used to help bring this land's international pavilions to life. However, it looks like several fan-favorite EPCOT entertainment acts will be returning to the park just in time for the kickoff of the resort's 50th anniversary starting this weekend! Here are all the returning entertainment acts you'll be able to see once again at EPCOT starting October 1:
LIFESTYLE
mouseplanet.com

My Disney Top 5 -Moments I'll Miss from Happily Ever After

Welcome back to another Disney Top 5. Fall is certainly upon us here in New York. The leaves are still green on the trees, but the air is getting crisper and cooler in the evenings and the sun sets earlier and earlier each day. Fall means lots of things to lots of people. Apple picking, football, falling leaves and every coffee shop and donut place breaking out the yearly pumpkin flavors all help to put the summer behind and welcome in the season. In this house, late September means more than mums and apple cider, it means it's time to celebrate our wedding anniversary. This year happened to be a big one, our 25th. Diane and I celebrated by spending the weekend at a beautiful seaside resort on Connecticut's eastern shoreline. It was definitely surreal being away together again after the last year and a half of being home. We had an amazing time together relaxing, reconnecting and, quite simply, not thinking about…well…anything!
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Food Drink#The Happy Meal#Nuggets#Mcdonald#Happy Meals#Wdw
micechat.com

Walt Disney World’s Retro Vault Collection Packed with 50th Anniversary Nostalgia

As we edge closer and closer to Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary on October 1, more themed merchandise has hit the shelves. This time, we are looking at the first pieces of the Vault Collection, one of five collections of merchandise created for the anniversary celebration. The merchandise for this one is a design either inspired by or is a replica of goods sold at Walt Disney World’s opening. The Marketplace Co-op at Disney Springs seems to be headquarters for this collection. Keep checking back because this article will be updated as more items become available!
BEAUTY & FASHION
dapsmagic.com

Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade Debuts at Magic Kingdom as Part of 50th Celebration

Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade debuted today at Magic Kingdom. Wearing EARidescent outfits, Mickey, Minnie, and friends were joined by dancers as they made their way through the park along the parade route. The cavalcade is part of the entertainment lineup for Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary celebration. Dubbed, The World’s...
TRAVEL
WGN TV

Epcot unveils new attractions for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary

Today is the day. The Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida is celebrating 50 years of operation. The resort opened to the public on October 1, 1971. 11 years later they would construct their second theme park – Epcot Center, modeled after Walt Disney’s vision of an Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow. Today it just goes by Epcot, and it’s undergoing one of the biggest transformations in its history.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Disneyland
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: See the Dapper Dans Perform ‘The Magic is Calling’ at the Magic Kingdom for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary

The eighteen-month party for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary has begun, and the celebration has extended into every corner of the Magic Kingdom, including the setlist for the Dapper Dans. The barbershop quartet now performs “The Magic is Calling,” the anthem for The World’s Most Magical Celebration. The song can...
MUSIC
inparkmagazine.com

Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary: Everything You Need to Know

On Oct. 1, the Walt Disney World Resort began its 18-month celebration of its 50th anniversary since the creation of the Magic Kingdom theme park, along with its opening day hotel resorts — Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. With the start of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” the destination resort opened new attractions, kickstarted new nighttime spectaculars and unveiled new technologies in development for release in 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular and Disney Movie Magic Returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

In addition to the return of indoor character meet and greets, Disney announced the return of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular and Disney Movie Magic nighttime show to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney Movie Magic, a “cinematic nighttime experience at Disney’s Hollywood Studios celebrating Disney’s live-action film legacy,” returns on...
TRAVEL
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Gifts for Disney Lovers, from Vintage-Inspired Watches to Fine Jewelry

Disney devotees are in a superfan league of their own. From being proud Magic Key pass holders to watching every Pixar film short and movie franchise on repeat, there are no shortage of options for showcasing one’s fandom for the House of the Mouse — and that’s where the best gifts for Disney lovers come in. Whether you’re treating yourself or stocking up on whimsical stocking stuffers, these Disney gifts might just be the next best thing to unwrapping an annual pass to Disney resorts. From holiday gifts and board games to fine jewelry and princess-worthy cosmetics, check out our top...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy