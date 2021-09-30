AAUP Will Investigate UNC System Governance and Climate

Beverly Gage resigned from her directorship of Yale University’s Brady-Johnson Program in Grand Strategy over concerns about donor influence, The New York Times reported. Gage said donors Charles B. Johnson, who gave $250 million to Yale in 2013, and Nicholas F. Brady stacked a new program advisory board with members of their choosing, including former U.S. secretary of state Henry A. Kissinger, against her objections. Gage said Brady also complained to her that she wasn’t teaching grand strategy the way Kissinger would, and about another faculty member’s public statements about then president Donald Trump after the 2020 election.

COLLEGES ・ 5 DAYS AGO