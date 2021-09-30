CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAUP Will Investigate UNC System Governance and Climate

By Colleen Flaherty
Inside Higher Ed
 6 days ago

The American Association of University Professors on Wednesday announced plans to investigate the University of North Carolina system for alleged violations of principles of academic governance and for “persistent structural racism.” Among the issues a special committee will explore is the initial tenure denial of journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones by the Chapel Hill campus’s Board of Trustees, which came to light earlier this year.

