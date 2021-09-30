CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israeli Diplomat Accused Grad Instructor of Anti-Semitism

By Colleen Flaherty
Inside Higher Ed
 6 days ago

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill declined comment on an Intercept article that reported that Israeli consular officials met last month with a dean about a graduate student who is teaching a course on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Citing two anonymous Chapel Hill professors with knowledge of the meetings, the article says that the Israeli officials accused the Ph.D. student of anti-Semitism based on her Twitter posts in support of the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel, and of being unfit to teach the course in question.

Fox News

Activist who recorded Sinema in ASU bathroom defends actions, accuses critics of being 'tone police'

The woman who followed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., into the bathroom while filming her defended her actions, accusing critics of being the "tone police" in a Facebook post. Dr. Sophia Marjovic, one of the immigration activists who confronted Sinema at Arizona State University over "a pathway to citizenship" for illegal immigrants this weekend, defended filming the senator while following her into the bathroom.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden: Men harassing and filming women in the bathroom 'a part of the process'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona refused to mince words after a number of "activists," including a man and a self-identified illegal immigrant, stalked, harassed, and filmed her in a bathroom stall after one of her two classes at Arizona State University over the weekend. The Arizona Democrat blasted the protesters for their "unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom."
CONGRESS & COURTS
