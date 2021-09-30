Israeli Diplomat Accused Grad Instructor of Anti-Semitism
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill declined comment on an Intercept article that reported that Israeli consular officials met last month with a dean about a graduate student who is teaching a course on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Citing two anonymous Chapel Hill professors with knowledge of the meetings, the article says that the Israeli officials accused the Ph.D. student of anti-Semitism based on her Twitter posts in support of the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel, and of being unfit to teach the course in question.
