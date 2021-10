San Antonio College (SAC) has been around for almost a century, making higher education accessible to low- income, first generation, traditional and nontraditional college students alike. However, this May it became more evident than ever that something is going very right here when SAC became the first in the state to win the Aspen Prize (a top honor described as the Oscars of community colleges) just after the president of the college received news of a $15 million grant from Mackenzie Scott.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO