HelioCampus Acquires Assessment Management Software AEFIS

By Emma Whitford
Inside Higher Ed
 6 days ago

HelioCampus, a ​​higher education analytics company, will acquire AEFIS, an assessment management platform for higher education, HelioCampus announced today. HelioCampus plans to grow the AEFIS team and expand its offerings, according to a press release. Darren Catalano, CEO of HelioCampus, will take on the CEO role for AEFIS, and the assessment company’s co-founders will be “assuming new leadership roles,” the release said.

