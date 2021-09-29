CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

GDM Habitat for Humanity ReStore Tool Lending Library for Fall Projects | Paid Content

weareiowa.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAID CONTENT | The Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity ReStore Tool Lending Library has over 350 tools ready for use to take on your fall projects. A yearly membership, starting at $25, gives you access to all these tools at no additional cost! There is even the ability to reserve certain tools for your upcoming projects to ensure they are available and now, this can all be done ONLINE as well as in person. Go to www.gdmhabitat.org/restore for all the information!

www.weareiowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. charges 18 former NBA players with defrauding league's health plan

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Eighteen former National Basketball Association players were charged on Thursday with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of $3.9 million by seeking reimbursement for medical and dental work that was never performed. According to an indictment filed with the U.S. District...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Content#Lending Library#Habitat For Humanity#Www
NBC News

Family of teen suspect in Texas high school shooting said he had been bullied, robbed

The family of an Arlington, Texas, teenager suspected of injuring four people in a school shooting said he had been bullied and was recently robbed. The suspect, Timothy George Simpkins, 18, was arrested Wednesday on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly opened fire at Timberview High School. He turned himself in to police following an hourslong manhunt after he fled the school. Simpkins was released Thursday after posting bond.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Senate reaches deal on short-term debt hike into December

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Thursday that he had reached an agreement with Republicans to extend the debt ceiling into December. “We have reached an agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December,” Schumer said. Senators could vote on the deal as soon as Thursday. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

CIA launches new center focused on China

The CIA is launching a new mission center to address threats posed by China, the latest evidence of the Biden administration’s focus on Beijing as its main foreign policy priority. CIA Director William Burns said in a statement that the new unit, formally dubbed the China Mission Center, will cut...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy