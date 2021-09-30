CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Treating Private College Athletes Like the Pros

By Maria Carrasco
Inside Higher Ed
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBradley Rex/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images — The National Labor Relations Board’s top attorneyissued a memo Wednesday asserting that athletes at private colleges qualify as employees under federal labor law, entitling them to the same protections as other private sector employees, including the right to unionize. In the memo, NLRB general counsel...

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

Related
McAlester News

Lawmakers, college officials debate pros, cons of all-state athletic conference

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s Division 2 colleges and universities could save considerable money on transportation costs if forced by lawmakers to compete in an all-Oklahoma conference, but such a move could complicate student-athlete recruiting and football seasons, officials said. House lawmakers on Thursday held a hearing to probe the idea...
U.S. POLITICS
Derrick

EXPLAINER: NLRB memo says college athletes are employees

College athletes who make millions for their schools moved one step closer to gaining the rights afforded private sector workers when the top lawyer for the National Labor Relations Board said in a memo they should be treated as employees of the school. The memo issued on Wednesday by NLRB...
COLLEGE SPORTS
umhoops.com

General counsel for NLRB declares athletes at private schools are employees

Jennifer Abruzzo, general counsel for the National Labor Relations Board, just issued a memo saying that athletes at private schools are employees and can unionize. There’s no way this remains limited to only private schools. I know virtually nothing about employment law and related issues but to say this is...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Colleges#College Athletes#College Athletics#Nlrb#Nlra#Congress
Inside Higher Ed

Congress Weighs In on College Athletes Leveraging Their Brand

Alex Wong/Getty Images — Since the NCAA adopted a new policy this summer allowing college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL), many playershave signed brand deals and contracts, some raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars. A number of states have also passed their own NIL laws, and on Wednesday the National Labor Relations Board issued a memo classifying private college athletes as employees who deserve the same rights and protections as the pros.
CONGRESS & COURTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Chipotle signs two college athletes to marketing deals

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the latest restaurant chain to sign college athletes as brand ambassadors, enlisting two of them represent the fast casual in a variety of marketing endeavors, the company announced Tuesday. The move is made possible by a relatively new NCAA policy that allows college athletes to get...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Inside Higher Ed

College Newspaper Editor Forced to Resign After Mask Op-Ed

After a 20-year-old college newspaper editor wrote an op-ed opposing the use of masks in the classroom, she was forced to resign from her role, gaining national attention from The Kansas City Star and other organizations that protested her ouster. Maddison Farris, editor-in-chief of Oklahoma State University’s The O’Colly, wrote...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
cheddar.com

Young Basketball Players Face Tough Choice Between College and the Pros

As the third-ranked high school point guard in the class of 2022, Scoot Henderson had his pick of Division I colleges where he could play basketball. Instead, the 17-year-old will become the youngest American professional basketball player ever. "When COVID hit it, it made me realize that if you don't...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Inside Higher Ed

Can Young Alumni Get Colleges to Drop Legacy Admissions?

A 2017 Brown University graduate, he's held a Fulbright fellowship in South Korea, worked in nonprofit consulting and spent some time in Vietnam, from which his family emigrated to the United States. Now he's enrolled in a joint M.B.A. from Harvard University and master's degree in public policy from Stanford University.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

College seeks to fire professor for 'insubordination'

Truckee Meadows Community College wants to terminate a tenured instructor of math for “insubordination.” The professor, Lars Jensen, says the college wants to get rid of him because he’s telling inconvenient truths about how the college is lowering math standards. “Let it be clear that this hearing is not about...
COLLEGES
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Colleges must choose whether to let athletes wear school gear for paid promotions

Just days after the NCAA changed it rules in June 2021 to let college athletes seek endorsement deals, a college quarterback in the South announced a sponsorship deal with a beverage company. About the same time, another college football player, a wide receiver in the South, signed an endorsement deal with a national retailer. In […] The post Colleges must choose whether to let athletes wear school gear for paid promotions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Inside Higher Ed

‘Playing Long Ball’

SDI Productions/E+/Getty Images — Twenty-eight historically Black colleges and universities have joined an initiative to "scale experiential learning and leadership development" across their campuses and help students prepare for future careers and achieve economic success. The initiative, which was announced today, is the result of a partnership between the HBCUs...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

At an Impasse

The University of Northern Iowa removed Steve O'Kane from the classroom last week and made him ineligible for merit pay for the rest of the academic year. Previously, the longtime tenured professor of biology had been in good standing at UNI. Now, his dean says his performance "needs improvement," and he's required to complete faculty responsibility training. Further disciplinary action, up to and including termination, is still possible.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

AAUP Will Investigate UNC System Governance and Climate

The American Association of University Professors on Wednesday announced plans to investigate the University of North Carolina system for alleged violations of principles of academic governance and for “persistent structural racism.” Among the issues a special committee will explore is the initial tenure denial of journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones by the Chapel Hill campus’s Board of Trustees, which came to light earlier this year.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Michigan president to step down in 2023

Joshua Lott/Stringer/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images North America — University of Michigan president Dr. Mark S. Schlissel announced Tuesday he would step down from the presidency in June 2023, a year earlier than the end of hispreviously announced term. Schlissel’s announcement came slightly more than a year after faculty members narrowly...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Sacramento

UC Davis Baseball Program Suspended For Alleged Misconduct Allowed To Resume Team Activities

DAVIS (CBS13) — The UC Davis varsity baseball team, which has been at the center of an investigation into misconduct, was allowed to resume practice and team activities after being suspended earlier this year, according to a statement from the athletic director. The team’s suspension went into effect in July, not long after their season ended in May. Rocko DeLuca, the athletic director, said though the players have been allowed to resume activities, the coaching staff has not. In the coaching staff’s absence, community members have come forward to assist with practices and other team activities. “These individuals have diverse baseball backgrounds and will provide a depth of experience for our student-athletes,” DeLuca said in his statement. Back in July, UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May said in a letter to students that hazing was at the center of the investigation into the alleged misconduct. Very few details have since been released about the investigation. DeLuca said the team’s resumed activities will be closely monitored to ensure compliance with rules prohibiting hazing. “We ask for privacy for the interim coaches and our student-athletes as they start practice later this week. There will be no additional updates or comments until the conclusion of the investigation,” DeLuca said.
DAVIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy