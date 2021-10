No longer are we in the age of Zoom, an introvert’s paradise. This is the end of times for entirely virtual learning, as classes have returned to in-person education for the majority of those on Grounds. With the fall semester now more than a month in, one may begin to wonder what the hell they are doing with their life. Why are they going to school? Why did they pick the classes they did? Why did they completely drain their flex dollars by going to Starbucks on an almost daily basis? There are lots of questions, and I certainly do not have the answers for them. The reason for that? I am a second-year student. I do not know anything. Seriously.

