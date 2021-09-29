IFB’S ANNUAL MEETING IN DECEMBER

(BLOOMINGTON) The Illinois Farm Bureau’s Annual Meeting is moving forward with a hybrid model this year, scheduled for December 4th through the 7th at the Palmer House in downtown Chicago. While all delegates and alternates from each county Farm Bureau will be required to attend in person in order to vote, others unable to attend can watch all the events virtually online. Last year’s virtual conference served as a learning experience for organizers with nearly 900 members and employees attending the meeting online. Registration for the conference starts this Friday, October 1st, and runs through November 1st. Farm Bureau members and employees can contact their respective Farm Bureau Office for details or to register.