CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

IFB’S ANNUAL MEETING IN DECEMBER

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BLOOMINGTON) The Illinois Farm Bureau’s Annual Meeting is moving forward with a hybrid model this year, scheduled for December 4th through the 7th at the Palmer House in downtown Chicago. While all delegates and alternates from each county Farm Bureau will be required to attend in person in order to vote, others unable to attend can watch all the events virtually online. Last year’s virtual conference served as a learning experience for organizers with nearly 900 members and employees attending the meeting online. Registration for the conference starts this Friday, October 1st, and runs through November 1st. Farm Bureau members and employees can contact their respective Farm Bureau Office for details or to register.

www.freedom929.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
City
Bloomington, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois Farm Bureau#Downtown Chicago#Ifb#Farm Bureau Office
NBC News

18 former NBA players arrested in fraud scheme seem to face a slam-dunk prosecution

Federal prosecutors have charged 18 former NBA players with conspiracy to defraud the league’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of nearly $4 million. Defendant Terrence Williams, the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft by the then-New Jersey Nets and one-time shooting guard for the Houston Rockets, is also charged with aggravated identity theft.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy