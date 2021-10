(OLNEY) The City of Olney is reminding those around Borah Lake that if shoreline work is needed, they must get those alteration permits turned in as soon as possible and that all respective contractors must be registered with the City of Olney for work to be done. If any permits are requested and approved, then the Borah Lake dam gate will be adjusted to allow lower water levels for the shoreline work. However, no such permit requests have been made to date, therefore the Borah Lake water levels remain normal. If any such permits are submitted and shoreline work is to be done, it’s usually completed within the month of October.

