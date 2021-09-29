CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The Alleged Deceit Behind Ozy Media’s Public Meltdown

By David Folkenflik
WAMU
 7 days ago

The media company Ozy seemed like a digital success story, but a New York Times column has raised questions about whether that’s a mirage created by a charismatic leader. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

wamu.org

Comments / 0

Related
WAMU

OZY Media CEO says he will not shut down the company

Ozy co-founder Carlos Watson insists the digital news outlet will rise again days after it was dissolved following accusations it had inflated audience numbers. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Ozy Media’s audience was mostly a mirage. Even in scandal, founder Carlos Watson is looking for opportunity.

On Monday morning, Carlos Watson scored one of the most valuable interview slots on American television: a segment on NBC’s “Today.”. The timing suggested that the CEO and co-founder of Ozy Media might offer something of an explanation for the implosion of his company just days before. Watson had told employees Friday that the company that breathlessly promised to deliver “the New and the Next,” was closing its doors, amid reports that Ozy had inflated its readership numbers and misrepresented itself to potential investors.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Company#Npr#Deceit#New York Times
The Independent

Reporter’s headband on morning politics show raises eyebrows

A reporter’s headgear on a Sunday TV appearance has drawn a mix of amused and baffled reactions on social media.Jeff Horwitz, a technology reporter with The Wall Street Journal, wore a bizarre combination of a grey suit and matching grey headband for his interview on NBC’s Meet The Press.His media appearance was originally meant to be about an internal dynamic at Facebook in which the company’s executives are pushing back against any suggestion that the company may be contributing to the negative discourse prevalent across the US and other countries where it is popular.By the time it hit Twitter,...
FACEBOOK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
districtchronicles.com

Ozy Media has ceased operations following allegations of deceptive business practices.

Digital media company based in the United States, has announced its closure following allegations of deceptive business practices. An explosive New York Times story earlier this week prompted the cancellation of shows, an internal investigation, investor concerns, and high-level departures at the company. According to the report, a top Ozy...
BUSINESS
BBC

Scandal-hit Ozy Media to shut down

US media firm Ozy Media has announced that it is to close down amid a growing row over its business practices. "It is.. with the heaviest of hearts that we must announce today that we are closing Ozy's doors", the company said in a statement. It follows reports that Ozy's...
BUSINESS
TheWrap

Inside Ozy Media’s Meltdown: Carlos Watson’s ‘Fake Crying’ and 5 Days to Sudden Collapse (Exclusive)

“We were all pretty blindsided,” one staffer at the digital media company said of its rapid fall. Ozy Media CEO Carlos Watson appeared to be in tears as he addressed staffers in a company-wide meeting on Monday, one day after a devastating New York Times exposé that led to the abrupt shuttering of his 9-year-old digital media company just four days later.
BUSINESS
Vanity Fair

Ozy Media’s Swift Collapse Followed a Flurry of Resignations and Accusations

After years of hyping itself as a major media player, Ozy finally became the talk of the industry in recent days—albeit for all the wrong reasons. And as the working week wrapped up Friday, The New York Times, which first dropped a bombshell Sunday night, reported that Ozy Media announced it was shutting down. “At Ozy, we have been blessed with a remarkable team of dedicated staff,” the company’s board of directors said in a statement. “Many of them are world-class journalists and experienced professionals to whom we owe tremendous gratitude and who are wonderful colleagues. It is therefore with the heaviest of hearts that we must announce today that we are closing Ozy’s doors.”
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Ozy Media to Shut Down Amid Scrutiny

Ozy Media is shutting down. The digital media company, co-founded by former CNN contributor and MSNBC anchor Carlos Watson, said on Friday that it would close its doors for good following days of scrutiny in the wake of a New York Times exposé. Ozy Media’s board of directors announced the decision in a statement: “At Ozy, we have been blessed with a remarkable team of dedicated staff,” the statement began. “Many of them are world-class journalists and experienced professionals to whom we owe tremendous gratitude, and who are wonderful colleagues.  It is therefore with the heaviest of hearts that we must announce...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Chairman of embattled media organization Ozy resigns

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Marc Lasry, the hedge-fund billionaire and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner who was named chairman of embattled media organization Ozy earlier this month, has resigned from its board. “I believe that going forward Ozy requires experience in...
ECONOMY
mediaite.com

MSNBC Contributor Katty Kay Resigns From Ozy Over ‘Deeply Troubling’ Allegations Against Fledgling Media Company

MSNBC contributor Katty Kay announced Wednesday she was resigning from Ozy Media after just four months in the wake of allegations that include fraud engulfing the company. “Yesterday morning I handed in my resignation to Ozy Media,” Kay wrote in a morning note posted on social media. “I was looking forward to working with the talented young reporters but I did not expect this!”
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy