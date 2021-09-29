The Alleged Deceit Behind Ozy Media’s Public Meltdown

Ozy Media is shutting down.
The digital media company, co-founded by former CNN contributor and MSNBC anchor Carlos Watson, said on Friday that it would close its doors for good following days of scrutiny in the wake of a New York Times exposé.
Ozy Media’s board of directors announced the decision in a statement: “At Ozy, we have been blessed with a remarkable team of dedicated staff,” the statement began. “Many of them are world-class journalists and experienced professionals to whom we owe tremendous gratitude, and who are wonderful colleagues. It is therefore with the heaviest of hearts that we must announce...
