CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NC

The Road Back

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome days, I wake up and hold a staring contest with the ceiling, lying in bed until I blink and start all over again. Other days, I stare at the sink mirror for a little too long, until someone walks through the door and I remember this isn’t my own bathroom. I’m not quite sure when it started, or if it even has a start. The best I can do is pin it to different parts of my life: maybe I haven’t been sleeping enough, maybe I just need to walk outside more, or maybe I’m just forgetting to feel the sunshine.

www.dukechronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
theislandnow.com

The Back Road: Waiting for red light to turn green

When, where and for what purpose people use their smartphones has become somewhat cliché. It is fair fodder for educators, therapists, humorists, cartoonists, talking heads and, well, almost everyone I know. Still, I decided to add my two cents here. Increasingly, when I am on the road situated behind another...
LONG BEACH, NY
WCVB

Monday, October 4: Main Streets and Back Roads, Maine Islands

NEEDHAM, Mass. — You love Main Streets and Back Roads, but tonight we travel the Maine Seas. Anthony Everett boards the historic Schooner Stephen Taber for a three-day tour of the Central Maine Islands of Penobscot Bay. Stops include the Rockland Sail Power & Sea Museum for a lesson on the area’s significant port history; a stop in North Haven where Anthony samples oysters beloved by a James Beard Award-winning restaurant, and a coffee shop putting the Island of Stonington on the map.
MAINE STATE
Only In North Carolina

This Creepy Day Trip Through The Spookiest Places In North Carolina Is Perfect For Fall

For those who love scary, spooky, creepy places, we are lucky in North Carolina that we never have to wait until Halloween season to find them. Check out our latest road trip below. This creepy trip travels to some of the spookiest places in the Tar Heel State. You’re sure to love this devilish outing. […] The post This Creepy Day Trip Through The Spookiest Places In North Carolina Is Perfect For Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Lifestyle
distinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Deer Gets Out Of the Way Before Elk Battle on Game Camera

You ever go to a bar or a concert or something like that and find yourself in the vicinity of a fight that doesn't have anything to do with you? Then you have a choice: join in the brawl, like an old John Wayne movie, try to break it up, or just go ahead and get out of the way.
ANIMALS
CBS Detroit

Steve’s Soul Food Set to Re-Open, Closed for Almost Two Years

For almost four decades, Steven Radden has been cooking-up comfort meals in Metro-Detroit, but he says today’s kitchen climate is something he’s never seen before. “Food costs is sky-rocketing, but more so than that you can’t get the food,” Radden said. “Either you can get food, can’t get the containers...
DETROIT, MI
districtchronicles.com

Parents baffled by ‘confusing’ symbol on alphabet rug

THE alphabet is one of the first things kids are taught in school – and just in case they have difficulty remembering it all, teachers quite often sneak in clues in the form of posters, flash cards and themed carpets. That said, one letter rug has become more of a...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Sugar#The Road Back
Vice

Photographing a surreal road trip with Petra Collins

It's weird to be welcomed into another person's memories, to see the surface of a life as it was offered up to the camera while remaining blind to its depths. But Moni Haworth has always invited this voyeuristic edge. In her cult blog, Johnny's Bird, she followed the free bodies and freer spirits of Los Angeles's underground punk scene through pulsating clubs, musty motel rooms and dust-strewn highways as they seek to escape the "prescribed positivity" of our time.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Chronicle

Making myth from moondust

I want to build a world with you. I find it tough, lying in bed at odd hours of the night, to stop my mind from trapezing from one thought to another. Just imagine: what if the finely cut lawns on West Campus were replaced with lime jello beds, still soft but now with the right elasticity to propel our bodies toward the sky like trampoline sets from our childhoods? It’s ideas like jello grass that cut down on my sleep, but they’re more than just insomnia fuel. They’re pieces to a puzzle, sketches on a blueprint. The very ideas we build engaging worlds with.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Effingham Radio

Genesis Back On The Road In The UK

Genesis returned to the road on Monday night (September 21st) to kick off the UK leg of its farewell “The Last Domino?” tour. The group — led by Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks, and a hobbled and sedentary Phll Collins — was rounded out by Collins' song Nic Collins on drums along with longtime guitarist and bassist Daryl Stuermer.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy