Duke must act now to support Indigenous students: a Native student weighs in

One of the reasons I came to Duke was to learn more about myself, and for me this included gaining a comprehensive understanding and appreciation of my Indigenous heritage. Because Duke does not offer a Native Studies Program, it has been difficult for me to achieve this goal. Unfortunately, the only support I have received on campus has been from other Native students rather than from the university. Duke’s lack of Indigenous professors, a Native Studies Program and an Indigenous Cultural Center makes it clear that the university’s priorities do not include creating a supportive environment for Native students.